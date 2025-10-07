/Tanmay Bhatt reacts as he is named the richest YouTuber in India, beats Bhuvam Bam, Dhruv Rathee, Samay Raina

Comedian and popular YouTuber Tanmay Bhat has topped the list of richest YouTubers in India. The list by Tech Informer gathered data from MyJar Blog and announced Bhat as the richest YouTuber of the country with a net worth of Rs 665 crore (Rs 6.6 billion approx). Bhat has beaten other popular YouTubers like Bhuvan Bam, Ranveer Ahlabadia, Dhruv Rathee as he topped the list.

Tanmay Bhat reacts

Bhat, known for his quick repartee and wit, reacted to the news on X and stated, “Bhai itne paide hote toh main YouTube membership nahi beach raha hota (If I had so much money, I would not be selling memberships on YouTube)”

The list includes some of the most popular faces in the digital space, such as Carry Minati, Dhruv Rathee, Gaurav Chaudhary, and others. It also highlights the growing economic power of India’s creator ecosystem, where YouTube channels across various genres have developed high-revenue digital businesses. It has also led to more jobs, not just for content creators but also for technicians.

As it unveiled the list, Tech Informer, in a post on social media, stated, “Content creation in India has grown into a multi-crore industry from comedy to tech, lifestyle education, creators are building huge audiences and wealth, proving how powerful the digital economy has become.’’

Who are India’s richest YouTubers?

As per the Tech Informer’s data, Tanmay Bhat tops the list with an estimated net worth of Rs 665 crore (Rs 6.6 billion). Bhat is known for his comedy shows, podcasts, vlogs and collaborations.

Gaurav Chaudhary, widely known as Technical Guruji, ranks second on the list. Chaudhary’s tech-review channel has collected a net worth of Rs 356 crore (Rs 3.5 billion).

Comedian Samay Raina, well-known stand-up artist and chess streamer, who courted controversy earlier this year for his show India’s Got Latent, is on the third rank with Rs 140 crore(Rs 1.4 billion).

Meanwhile, another popular YouTuber, CarryMinati (Ajey Nagar) is positioned on the fourth slot with Rs 131 crore (Rs 1.3 billion).

The top five ranking also includes Bhuvan Bam (BB Ki Vines) with Rs 122 crore (Rs 1.2 billion) net worth.

Other prominent names in the list include Amit Bhadana (Rs 800 million), Triggered Insaan (Rs 650 million), Dhruv Rathee (Rs 600 million), BeerBiceps’ Ranveer Allahbadia (Rs 580 million) and Sourav Joshi (Rs 500 million).

The rise of the digital creators and a thriving industry of video content creators

Till a few years back, earning through video content was still something that India was unfamiliar with. The new list indicates that the growing high-value industry of video content creation. These YouTubers earn through multiple streams by doing live events, collaborating with brands, revenue from ads, and merchandise.