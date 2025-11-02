/South Korean idol and actor Ok Taecyeon to tie knot with longtime girlfriend; agency issues statement

Renowned South Korean idol and actor Ok Taecyeon, who rose to prominence after being part of the boy band 2 PM, will be getting married to his long-time girlfriend. The rumours of his wedding, which had been going on for some time, have now finally been confirmed with his statement by the agency shared with his fans. Let's take a look at it for more details.

Statement by the agency of Ok Taecyeon; netizens' reaction to announcement

His agency, 51K, issued an official statement to share the news, stating, "Hello. This is 51K. We would like to share the news of actor Ok Taecyeon’s marriage. Actor Ok Taecyeon has promised to spend the rest of his life with his partner, whom he has been dating for a long time. The wedding will be held privately at a location in Seoul next spring, with only close friends, family, and relatives in attendance.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“As [Taecyeon’s] spouse-to-be is not a celebrity, we ask for your generous understanding regarding the fact that we will not be revealing further details. Even after his marriage, actor Ok Taecyeon plans to greet you with good projects and a wide variety of activities. We ask that you continue to give actor Ok Taecyeon your unsparing love and support. Thank you,” the statement ended.

Netizens took to social media platforms to express their happiness at the announcement by the star. One user wrote, "Aww, congratulations to him! All the best to him and his fiancée." Another user wrote, "From 2 PM to forever o'clock! The man who stole hearts is finally giving his away, wishing Taecyeon endless love and legendary husband era vibes! “Congratulations to them both. Wishing them all the happiness in their new chapter,” wrote the third user.

All about Taecyeon

Taecyeon is a South Korean rapper, singer, actor, and entrepreneur. In 2008, he debuted as the rapper of the South Korean boy band 2 PM. In 2010, Ok debuted as an actor in the Korean drama Cinderella's Stepsister and has since starred in notable television series such as Dream High (2011), Let's Fight, Ghost (2016), Vincenzo (2021), and The First Night with the Duke (2025), as well as films such as Hansan: Rising Dragon (2022). As a solo artist, he has released one studio album in Japan titled Taecyeon Special: Winter Hitori.

Ok is fluent in English, Korean, and Japanese. He is also familiar with the Busan dialect, which he used in the KBS2 drama Wonderful Days.