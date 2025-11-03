/Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders announced, Nawazuddin Siddiqui to probe another chilling murder case

Netflix has officially announced the sequel to Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Raat Akeli Hai on Monday. Titled Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, the sequel to the 2020 crime thriller is directed by Honey Trehan.

Written by Smita Singh and produced by RSVP Movies and MacGuffin Pictures, the film brings back Nawazuddin as a no-nonsense cop, Jatil Yadav, who is ready to impress fans with his sharpness and relentlessness.

About Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

The sequel is set a few years after the events of the original film, and fans will witness Inspector Jatil Yadav investigating a spine-chilling murder executed with cold precision.

Not just this, the case will also pull the character into the dark secrets of an influential family, forcing him to navigate a web of deceit, hidden truths, and deadly consequences. As the story moves forward, the Inspector will once again find himself in a delicate position of justice and repercussions.

Star-studded cast

Besides Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders also stars Chitrangada Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Deepti Naval, Ila Arun, Revathy, Akhilendra Mishra, Priyanka Setia, Sanjay Kapoor, and Radhika Apte.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on returning as Inspector Jatil Yadav

Talking about returning in the sequel, Nawazuddin said, “Jatil Yadav is a character that resonates deeply with me - flawed and restless, yet relentless in pursuit of justice. In the sequel, he faces a case that challenges everything he believes in. Smita and Honey have created a world that feels raw and real, where every clue hides a secret. Coming back as Jatil Yadav feels like unfinished business. I’m grateful to RSVP, MacGuffin Pictures and Netflix for letting me explore new layers of this character.”

When and where to watch

The film is set to have its World Premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa this November. The release date of Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders on Netflix is yet to be confirmed by the makers.

