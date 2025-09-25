/Confirmed! Vikrant Massey is part of Dostana 2, replaces Kartik Aaryan

Karan Johar's Dostana 2 is still on cards, and the major developments have been taking place. Nothing has been made official yet, but Vikrant Massey has spilt a few beans.

Massey is currently on cloud nine after winning the National Award for his prolific work in 12th Fail. Days after he was bestowed with the coveted title, the actor has confirmed his next big project, and any guesses what it is, it's Dostana 2.

Vikrant Massey confirms Dostana 2

In an interview with Times Now, Massey confirmed that he has joined the much-anticipated project, reportedly replacing Kartik Aaryan.



“I think this news is already out. I don’t know why I’m not talking. I’m doing Dostana 2. I’m doing my first Dharma movie.” Vikrant revealed that he will be playing a totally new character and will be seen in a new avatar, where he will wear designer clothes.

However, when asked who would be the desi girl in the sequel, Vikrant chose to keep it a secret.

“I think wo main nahi bolunga. Wo Karan sir hi bolenge toh behtar hai. Uski bhi toh badi announcement hai. ( I think, that I will not say, it would be better if Karan says it. That will also have a big announcement).”

The movie was announced in 2019 with Kartik, Lakshya and Janhvi. However, due to some conflict, Kartik stepped out of the project, leaving things in between. Due to this, the project was put on hold.

What happened between Kartik and Karan?

In 2021, Kartik and Karan had an alleged major fallout. Following this, Dharma Production announced that they had postponed the film and would be recasting the lead.



In a statement released in 2021, the production house said that due to ''professional circumstances,'' they will be recasting.