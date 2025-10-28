/Kartik Aaryan and Chandu Champion director Kabir Khan to reunite for ₹150 crore sports action movie: Report

After the grand success of Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan and director Kabir Khan are set to reunite for another exciting project that is said to be an action-packed sports drama.

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the upcoming movie of this actor and filmmaker duo has an estimated budget of ₹150 crore. However, there has been no official confirmation of the news yet.

Another powerful project for Kartik and Kabir

Previously, both have given the fans an inspiring story with Chandu Champion, a movie based on India’s first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar. It has also earned Kartik Aaryan the Filmfare Best Actor trophy.

According to the report, the director has already prepared the script, and it is believed to be a combination of "action, drama, and emotions."

The report states that “Kabir loves to push the envelope with every single film, and his next is a hard-hitting and thrilling story with action, drama, and emotions. He feels Kartik fits the bill to the T, and the duo is looking to establish themselves as a combo who always delivers a new cinematic experience for the audience."

With Sajid Nadiadwala as producer, the project is said to begin in 2025. “Kartik has proved his audience pull with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, and is looking to take things to the next level with his lineup ahead. Even his next with Dharma Productions is a Rs. 80 crore budget film, and the Kabir Khan directorial too is expected to be an ambitious tale. An announcement will be made next year," the report further adds.

Kartik Aaryan's work front

Kartik Aaryan's schedule is packed for now. Currently, he is working on Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand, which is a creature-comedy backed by Dharma Productions and Mahavir Jain. Reportedly, the actor is playing the role of a shape-shifting serpent. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, known for Fukrey, it is slated to hit theatres on Naag Panchami next year, August 14, 2026.

Along with this, Kartik is also a part of the upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri opposite Ananya Panday and a musical romance drama directed by Anurag Basu opposite Sreeleela. Furthermore, the actor is also collaborating with directors Shimit Amin and Vishnuvardhan for two upcoming projects.