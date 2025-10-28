Shah Rukh Khan @ 60: 7 Iconic SRK movies re-releasing in theatres across India and worldwide- Check full list

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday is just around the corner, and to mark the special day, a curated list of films of SRK is getting re-released in theatres. Take a look at the iconic SRK films that you can watch on big screen again.
7 iconic films of Shah Rukh Khan are re-releasing on the big screen as the superstar turns 60 on November 2. To mark the milestone birthday, a special Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival will begin from October 31st onwards. Let's check the full list of movies coming out once again.
The movie revolves around a 1970s superstar, Shantipriya, played by Deepika Padukone, who falls in love with her devious producer Mukesh. On the other side, Om, a junior film artist, is smitten by Shantipriya. The twist comes up when Mukesh decides to murder the renowned actress as she comes in the way of his ambitions and Om witnesses it.
The movie follows the story of Rahul, a young man, who sets out to fulfil his grandfather's last desire to immerse his ashes at Rameshwaram. However, he meets Meena, played by Deepika Padukone, a runaway bride on Chennai Express, and his planned journey goes completely haywire.
The film centres on Amar, a journalist, who falls for a mysterious woman who does not value his feelings and dumps him. However, his life turns upside down when the woman comes again into his life, asking for help, at a time when Amar prepares himself to move on and get married.
The story revolves around a man named Sunil, played by Shah Rukh Khan, who belongs to a middle-class family in Goa and wants to pursue his career with a music group even though his father disapproves of his choice. Meanwhile, he falls in love with the lead singer Anna, played by Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who only sees him as her friend.
The movie centres on Azad, played by Khan, who is consumed by his personal vengeance to stop societal wrongdoings. He makes a team, comprising of female inmates, to commit crimes aimed at exposing corruption and injustice in society. He faces a brutal outlaw with no fear, responsible for causing immense suffering to many.
Khan played Devdas, a man who drowns himself in alcohol after his childhood sweetheart Paro is married off to someone else after he himself rejects her. Consumed by guilt, he decides to destroy himself by drinking and spending time with Chandramukhi, a dancer at a brothel.
The story is about Major Ram, played by Shah Rukh Khan, who is tasked to go undercover as a college student to protect a general's daughter from a rogue soldier. Along with his mission, he plans to fulfil his dying father's desire to reconcile with his family.