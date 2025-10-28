/Shah Rukh Khan net worth 2025: Mannat, IPL and more, inside SRK's billion-dollar empire

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is turning 60 on November 02, 2025, and his fans are already in a celebratory mode, including PVR INOX, which has announced a two-week film festival to honour SRK starting from October 31. But do you know, he is officially India’s first Billionaire Actor?

As per the Hurun India Rich List 2025, Shah Rukh has created a fortune beyond the silver screen that includes sports, business, and luxury real estate in different parts of the world. Let's find out how rich Bollywood's King Khan is.

SRK's net worth

Reportedly, SRK's net worth is ₹12,490 crore ($1.4 billion), and he has joined an elite club with Taylor Swift, Tiger Woods, Rihanna, and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The Hurun report reveals that the major income sources of the actor are his ownership stakes in Red Chillies Entertainment and Knight Rider Sports. Shah Rukh's billionaire status is also contributed to by his smart global investments and brand partnerships.

Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment

SRK founded his production house along with his wife, Gauri Khan, in 2002, and it is said to be one of India’s top production houses with an estimated value of over ₹500 crore. Red Chillies Entertainment has produced popular films like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Chennai Express. The company also manages VFX, distribution, and digital ventures.

About Kolkata Knight Riders

King Khan also co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta, which is a successful Indian Premier League franchise. With Shah Rukh's 55% stake, the team has won the IPL title three times.

Mannat: SRK grandeur home

When talking about Shah Rukh Khan's wealth, how can one miss Mannat? Located in Mumbai’s Bandra, this six-storey, sea-facing mansion is valued at around ₹200 crore. Designed by Gauri Khan, it is one of Mumbai's most popular landmarks.

Shah Rukh Khan also owns another ₹200 crore bungalow in Delhi, a Mayfair home in London (worth ₹175 crore), a 20,000 square meter farmhouse in Alibaug (₹15 crore), and a ₹100 crore villa Jannat on Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. The latter 8,500 sq. ft. property was a gift from developer Nakheel PJSC and includes a private beach and remote-controlled garages.

Luxury cars and a private jet

SRK owns a Gulfstream G550 private jet that comes with space for 19 passengers and world-class amenities, reportedly worth ₹260 crore. Coming to his car collection, he has Bugatti, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and more with a total value of over ₹20 crore.

Brand endorsements or other investments

He is also the face of many brands, including Tag Heuer, Hyundai, Pepsi, Dubai Tourism, and Byju’s, which adds up to multi-crore endorsement deals. SRK is also a part of several tech, edtech, and entertainment startups that contribute to his staggering wealth.