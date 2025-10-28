/Srijit Mukherji to direct film on Sherlock Holmes creator, what's the story of Arthur Conan Doyle

Indian filmmaker Srijit Mukherji is confirmed to direct a feature film on the life of Sherlock Holmes creator Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Renowned for his work in the Bengali and Bollywood industries, Srijit is a National Award winner.

As per a report by Variety, this British Indian co-produced film is titled Elementary, My Dear Holmes and is supported by the Conan Doyle Estate as an associate producer. The movie is set to be produced by Shahnaab Alam through London-based Invisible Thread Media, with Mukherji’s Matchcut Productions taking care of the India leg.

The report also stated that the film will be developed under the UK-India Co-Production Treaty, jointly administered by the British Film Institute (BFI) and India’s National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

What's the story of Arthur Conan Doyle?

The film’s plot is set in London in 1906, and it follows the life of Doyle, who deals with personal and moral conflicts, such as his wife’s last wish for him to remarry, and how he found himself in real-life cases of wrongful conviction.

The movie will also include two other cases: one of George Edalji, a British Indian man who was wrongly accused of animal mutilation, and another victim of judicial injustice, Oscar Slater.

Overall, the film will showcase how Arthur Conan Doyle used his sharp skills and investigative instincts to uncover the truth, just like in his books. Mukherji has always admired Doyle, "I first met Sherlock Holmes as a boy, not in Baker Street, but in the quiet between pages.”

He further adds, “Elementary, My Dear Holmes imagines Doyle stepping into his own fiction - a man haunted by the clarity he created, forced to apply it to a world far messier than the one on paper.”

About Srijit Mukherji

Before this project, Srijit directed movies like Jaatishwar, Rajkahini, and Gumnaami, along with Chotushkone, which earned him the National Award for Best Director in 2015.