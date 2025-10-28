/R Madhavan's GD Naidu teaser unveiled: The untold story of 'Edison of India'

Bollywood star R Madhavan has unveiled the first look teaser of his latest movie GDN. On Monday, the actor posted a video on Instagram showcasing himself as the 'Edison of India', GD Naidu, a man who has contributed a lot to the country.

R Madhavan as GD Naidu

The actor appeared unrecognizable in the teaser, and the film is about a "self-educated engineer and industrial innovator." In the clip, Madhavan is seen working with his welding tools. He wrote in the caption, "The spirit of G.D. NAIDU is now officially unveiled. A story of unmatched vision, towering ambition, and unwavering resolve. We proudly present the First Look Teaser of G.D.N."

The video was uploaded to Varghese Moolan Pictures' YouTube channel with the description, “Unveiling the legacy! R Madhavan transforms into G.D. Naidu, the self-taught engineer and industrial pioneer often called the 'Edison of India'. Presenting the first look of GDN - a story that needs to be told.”

About GDN

Written and directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, it is produced by Varghese Moolan and Vijay Moolan of Varghese Moolan Pictures, along with R Madhavan and Sarita Madhavan of Tricolour Films. The movie features Sathyaraj, Jayaram, Priyamani, Dushara Vijayan, Thambi Ramaiah, and Vinay Rai, along with several others. As per the report, the shooting is ongoing at the moment.

Who was GD Naidu

GD Naidu (Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu), also known as 'Edison of India', is a gem of the country. An engineer by profession, the man has invented plenty of items that people use in their daily lives, including electric motors, petrol engines, and ticket machines.

Born on March 23, 1893, in Coimbatore, GD Naidu was an industrial pioneer who transformed imported technologies, making them affordable for everyone, and also created many jobs in the engineering and manufacturing sectors in the 1950s and 60s. His contributions have also earned him the name "the wealth creator of Coimbatore."