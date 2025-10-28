Happy Birthday Aditi Rao Hydari: Top 5 performances of the actress that you must watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other platforms

It's the gorgeous Aditi Rao Hydari's birthday today. From making her debut in a supporting role in Dehi 6 to eventually becoming a leading lady in big budget films in both south and north film industries, Aditi's journey in cinema has been remarkable.
Aditi has become a national heartthrob, starting her career from regional language films like Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. After it, she debuted in her first Bollywood movie, Delhi-6. Positively, the actress has made her name and never stopped surprising her fans and the audience with astonishing performances in various films. Check out all her top 5 best performances that one should witness.
Aditi Rao Hydari played Mehrunisa, the first wife of Alauddin Khilji, played by Ranveer Singh. Her portrayal depicts her as one of the significant roles who is courageous and naive. The character gave a headstrong collision to his womanising husband while escaping Raja Ratan Singh, husband of Rani Padmaavati.
Aditi Rao Hydari plays Sumitra Kumari, a noble and powerful superstar in the Golden Age of Indian cinema. The character gets herself in trouble after she finds herself lonely and struggles with yearning for true affection despite being the wife of a studio owner named Srikant.
Aditi Rao Hydari plays the character of Bibbojaan, the elder daughter of Mallikajaan, who is a Tawaaif of Heeramandi. In the drama, she seems fearless of secretly participating in the Indian independence movement, which brought her into tragic challenges.
In the film Wazir, Aditi Rao Hydari plays Ruhana Ali. Her character depicts her as a graceful dancer and emotionally sensitive wife of Daanish Ali, played by Farhan Akhtar, who is an officer at the Anti-Terrorism Squad.
Aditi plays Bhoomi Sachdeva, a young woman who faces sexual harassment just before her wedding. The movie continues as her father, played by Sanjay Dutt, decides to find the offenders and take revenge. The character portrays her as a happy, simple girl from a small town.