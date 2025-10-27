/The Family Man season 3: New promo drops MAJOR hint about Manoj Bajpayee’s spy-thriller release date

Finally, the wait is over! Family Man fans, get ready to witness the third season of the beloved show starring Manoj Bajpayee. The OTT platform, Prime Video, has dropped a major hint about the premiere date of Family Man 3 in their new promo. Are you excited?

The Family Man Season 3 new promo

The newly released promo for The Family Man Season 3 was uploaded with the caption: Srikant Tiwari is coming! #TheFamilyManOnPrime release date tomorrow! Sharing on Instagram, Amazon Prime Video also attached posts and comments of fans asking about season 3.

About The Family Man 3

Made by the beloved pair Raj & DK through their production house D2R Films, the highly praised espionage action-thriller series features Manoj Bajpayee in the starring role of Srikant Tiwari, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag, among others.

New additions to the cast

As per a report from Times of India, the renowned actor Jaideep Ahlawat will be part of the lead cast this time. Nimrat Kaur and Darshan Kumar will also play significant roles alongside him.

About The Family Man series

Written by Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar, with dialogues by Sumit Arora, the popular series is crafted by Raj & DK. In addition, Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth will co-direct this season.

The first season of The Family Man debuted on Amazon Prime Video on September 20, 2019, while the following season was released two years later on June 4, 2021, both impressing the fans with an amazing cast and gripping storyline.