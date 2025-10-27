/Hrithik Roshan meets Jackie Chan, fans speculate about a possible collaboration

When the two legends met! Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who is currently in the United States for a holiday, delighted fans on Monday as he shared a photo with legendary action star Jackie Chan. The photo created a lot of buzz online. Hrithik gave a humorous caption to the photo.

When Hrithik met Jackie Chan

Hrithik posted photos from their meeting in Beverly Hills on Instagram. The actor wrote in a caption, "Fancy meeting you here, sir @jackiechan. My broken bones look up to your broken bones. Forever and always.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In the photos, Hrithik wore an all-white ensemble- a crisp T-shirt paired with a denim jacket and matching pants. He completed the look with a chic hat. Meanwhile, Jackie Chan sported a relaxed black shirt and pants and wore a hat.

Fans react

Fans expressed their excitement at seeing the two stars together and flooded the comment section with reactions. One user wrote, "2 legendary actors in one frame.". Another one commented, "Teach him how to dance and ask him to teach you some Kung-fu." A third comment read, "This is happiness at another level, two true legends together". Fourth comment read, “Surely, age is just a number for these two”.

Some even speculated that Jackie might be making an appearance in Hrithik’s next superhero outing- Krrish 4, which will have Hrithik debuting as a director.

Hrithik’s last big-screen outing, War 2, proved to be not one of his best-performing films at the box office, grossing only ₹365 crore worldwide, but was panned by the critics. He is now gearing up for Krrish 4, which he will star in and also direct for the first time. The film is set to expand the superhero universe he began with Koi... Mil Gaya.