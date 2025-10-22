/Trusted YRF blindly, it misfired: Telugu distributor of War 2, Naga Vamsi opens about the film, Jr NTR

Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 featured Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and marked Jr NTR's Bollywood debut. The film, despite such an impressive star cast and backed by Yash Raj Films, failed to impress the critics as well as the masses. Producer Naga Vamsi, who distributed the film in Telugu markets, has now spoken out about War 2's failure and how he and NTR trusted “YRF blindly.”

What Naga Vamsi said about War 2 failure

The filmmaker is currently busy promoting his new Telugu production Mass Jathara. While speaking with director Kalyan Shankar on Sithara Entertainments' YouTube channel, Naga Vamsi broke his silence on the failure of War 2 at the box office, which was Jr NTR's Bollywood debut.

Naga Vamsi said that both his and Jr NTR’s trust in YRF misfired. "Mistakes do happen. Everyone makes mistakes at some point in time. Aditya Chopra garu is the biggest producer in Indian cinema. NTR anna and I trusted YRF blindly, but it misfired."

"The mistake is on their side, but we faced the heat (laughs). We didn't make the film. I'm happy that the trolling we faced wasn't for a film made by us,” he added.

About War 2

Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani's War 2 opened strong at the domestic box office with Rs 52 crore, but the collection dipped due to negative reactions. According to reports, the film was made at a budget of a whopping Rs 400 crore and was the most expensive film in YRF’s Spy universe.

The film was a sequel to 2019 film War, which was helmed by Siddharth Anand and earned Rs 245.95 crore just in ten days of its release. The film featured Hrithik along with Tiger Shroff, Ashutosh Rana and Vani Kapoor.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 also features Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor and Varun Badola. It is now the sixth film of Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, which began with Ek Tha Tiger and has since seen hits like Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3.

WION’s review of War 2

In her review, Shomini Sen wrote, “War 2 gives us two new heroes- Kabir (Hrithik Roshan) and Vikram (Jr NTR).The result should have been electrifying -considering it combines the best of North and South cinema- but falls into the usual trappings of an illogical, larger-than-life spy film that Bollywood- particularly YRF- has been feeding us for the past few years.War 2thrills but also gives a sense ofDeja Vu,which isn't necessarily a good thing. Read full review here