/Did you know Hrithik Roshan's Krrish mask was made of wax? Rakesh Roshan spills a secret

Krrish is India’s very own superhero. Veteran actor and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has recently revealed an interesting secret about the Hrithik Roshan-starrer franchise. The first film of the superhero series, released in 2006, introduced Hrithik as Krishna Mehra, the son of Rohit and Nisha, connecting the movie to Koi Mil Gaya (2003).

Currently, Krrish 4 is in development, and Roshan shared how Hrithik’s iconic black mask took nearly six months to make.

Rakesh Roshan reveals key details about Krrish’s iconic mask

The revelation came during Roshan’s appearance on choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan’s YouTube vlog series, where she visits celebrities at their homes. Her latest stop was Rakesh Roshan’s residence in Khandala, Mumbai.

During their chat, Farah asked him about the asymmetrical black mask and the time it took to design it. Replying to this, the veteran actor said, “It took about six months because we were designing and wanted to see which looks better on Hrithik… The outfit and all that took six months."

The wax mask, which kept Krrish’s identity a secret, proved to be a major challenge during the shoot. Since the material would melt, they have to keep it in an AC bus.

Revealing that an air-conditioned bus was on the set for 24 hours, the veteran actor said, "Hrithik used to wear the mask for three to four hours. The wax would melt. He had to remove it and put in a new one. So I had an air-conditioned bus with the AC on for 24 hours.”

He also revealed that Hrithik’s long black overcoat, part of the superhero costume, was extremely heavy.

More about the Krrish franchise, and when is the new movie coming?