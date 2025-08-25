/Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal; where have you seen these 16 contestants before?

Claim to fame: You may not have seen him, but definitely heard him. Pranit More is not only a stand-up comedian but also an RJ. Pranit was in the news earlier this year after cracking a joke on actor Veer Pahariya during one of his sets, which did not sit well with the actor’s fans. More was attacked by a group of 12 people who warned him not to crack such jokes. The incident occurred in Solapur, Maharashtra, leaving Pranit seriously injured and causing significant damage to the venue. Pahariya had condemned the attack and extended support to the comedian.