/'Dhoom 2 Paris version!': Louvre Heist sparks meme fest, calls it Hrithik Roshan's style of robbery

What we call one of the most shocking heists in over a decade has taken place at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France. The robbery, which took place in broad daylight at one of the world's most famous museums, has sent shockwaves across the world.

Princely jewels of French history worth millions were stolen in just seven minutes. In recent years, this is one incident that people have only witnessed in movies and shows, not in real life.

Soon after the news of the heist broke, netizens had the funniest reactions, questioning the security of the museum.

The Louvre Heist sparks meme fest

A shocking heist has taken place at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France. In the robbery, which occurred in broad daylight, jewels worth $88 million were stolen. This daring incident has sparked widespread reactions, with many netizens mocking the Louvre's security and jokingly comparing it to several movies. However, Indians have drawn comparisons to Bollywood's heist hero, Hrithik Roshan's character from Dhoom 2.

Talking about the theft, netizens recalled how Hrithik's character of Aryan did a robbery in a museum, stealing a precious diamond within minutes, and that too in the midst of high security. Sharing clips from Dhoom 2, some netizens have also said that the script of Dhoom 4 is here.

One user wrote,''#Dhoom3 sequel #Dhoom4 Hits #Louvre!Thieves pulled a slick heist, snatching Napoleon’s crown jewels from #ApolloGallery in 7 mins! Used a cherry picker, cut glass, smashed cases, fled on bikes. Louvre was shut today, cops hunt. France’s art world shook! #LouvreHeist #ArtTheft.''

Another user wrote,''Am laughing so hard at the memes pls someone said it's Dhoom vol2 😭is it legal to love the thieves they're so cool cz wdym they robbed it in a heist nd left in motorcycles 😭😭.''

Third user wrote,''IMAGINE if Aryan from Dhoom 2 was actually a real person, like he would 100% rob the Louvre in broad daylight just for the love of the game.''

Another user wrote,''Gonna rewatch Dhoom 1 and 2 to commemorate the robbery in the Louvre😂.''