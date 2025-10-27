/Vadh 2: Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra’s crime-thriller to release on THIS date

Finally, the wait is over! Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra's Vadh 2 is all set to release in theatres. Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg's crime-thriller movie is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and is a sequel to Vadh (2022).

Release date

The Vadh 2 will hit theatres across the country on February 6, 2026. Built on the complex base of the first movie, it promises to take audiences on another dark, thought-provoking journey. Luv Films marked its announcement with a powerful first-look featuring Neena and Sanjay, tempting fans to explore the moral dilemmas and emotional struggles of ordinary people who are stuck in extraordinary circumstances.

About Vadh (2022)

The earlier Vadh was loved for its realistic storytelling and powerful characters. The plot follows a middle-class couple who are dealing with financial and emotional problems. The story blurs the line between right and wrong, and the sequel is believed to darken those themes with new characters and situations.

What makers have to say

Speaking about the movie, Jaspal Singh Sandhu stated: "I'm excited to announce that Vadh 2 will be available in theaters across the country on February 6, 2026. We've worked really hard to create an engaging and thought-provoking story, and I appreciate Luv and Ankur's faith in the script. I'm eager for people to see it; I'll see you at the theater as the story unfolds."

Producer Luv Ranjan stated, "The beauty of Vadh lies in how it captures the beliefs of ordinary people tested by difficult situations that challenge their conscience and courage. With 'Vadh 2', Jaspal takes that exploration several notches higher, delivering a compelling and thought-provoking story that feels truly special. We’re excited for audiences to experience it unfold on the big screen from 6th February onwards."

Echoing similar sentiments, Ankur Garg added, “The continued love for 'Vadh' has inspired us to create movies that not only connect with audiences but also broaden the horizons of Luv Films. With 'Vadh 2', we’re proud to see this world grow into a franchise that embodies impactful and meaningful storytelling. We hope the audience enjoys the experience of 'Vadh 2' on the big screen when it releases in theatres on 6th February.”

