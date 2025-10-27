It's finally here! Nearly a month after Kantara: Chapter 1 released in theatres, it is getting its OTT premiere. Written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in pivotal roles. Produced by Hombale Films, this epic continues the legacy of the highly successful Kantara franchise



When and where can Kantara: Chapter 1 be watched on OTT?



Kantara: Chapter 1 will be releasing on Prime Video and will stream across 200 countries and territories worldwide. The film will be available in Kannada, with Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam dubbed versions, from October 31, 2025.

About Kantara: Chapter 1

The film serves as a prequel to the 2022 smash hit Kantara - A Legend (also available to stream on Prime Video), and expands the critically acclaimed cinematic universe with a story that’s both intimate in emotion and grand in scale.

Set in the era of the Kadamba dynasty, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 traces the origins of the Panjurli Daiva legend — the divine guardian whose spirit protects the sacred forests of Kantara. As greed and power threaten to disrupt the natural balance, divine forces awaken to restore order. The narrative unfolds through the intertwined destinies of kings, tribes, and deities — with Panjurli Daiva embodying protection and Guliga Daiva representing unrelenting justice. The result is a powerful saga of faith, retribution, and survival — one that lays the foundation for the world audiences came to cherish in Kantara (2022).



Beyond its compelling storytelling, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 stands apart for its visual grandeur and spiritual resonance. Drawing from the centuries-old Bhuta Kola traditions, the film brings them to life through breathtaking cinematography, immersive world-building, and an evocative score by Ajaneesh Loknath.