/From Mickey Mouse to Motu Patlu: Evolution of Animation characters we grew up with

We all grew up watching memorable cartoons throughout our childhood, from Mickey Mouse to Motu Patlu. Deep down, we are still that grumpy and impatient kid who couldn’t wait to come home, sit in front of the TV, and watch the favourite characters take us back to the old times.
Over the period of time, animated characters have evolved just like we have and achieved much popularity for the cheerfulness they have showcased for decades. From Mickey Mouse to the hilarious duo of Motu and Patlu, let's get on the list of some of our favourite animated characters we all grew up watching, which have taken position in our hearts for providing a nostalgic journey through time and shaping our years elegantly.
Cartoon Network’s most acclaimed character, named Dexter, is portrayed as a short, red-orange-haired genius boy who runs his own secret lab. People love to watch it for his constant experiments and, in the meantime, his sister's interruptions that bring great twists. His portrayal became likeable because of a mix of brains, chaos, and creativity.
Tom and Jerry are still a choice of many people as one of the most lovable yet chaotic duos. Childhood was incomplete without the wild chase between Tom the cat and Jerry the mouse. Their endless combat, naive pranks between both of them, and hilarious friendship in times of need live with us till infinity.
Making his debut in 1928, Mickey Mouse has always been visualised in round ears, red shorts, white gloves in his hands, and a generous smile. Mickey became the symbol of happiness across generations. Definitely, the character has evolved from black-and-white drawings to colourful, charming clips, making him timeless over so many years.
First came in 1969, Scooby-Doo is a brown coloured dog with black dots all over its body. The animated cartoon is a mix of humour and adventure. Marking a symbol of teamwork and courage, the show and the character have garnered stardom.
Still a children's favourite, Chhota Bheem, the animated Hero of the village Dholakpur. His portrayal is depicted as the brave, dhoti-worn hero who loves to eat laddoo, which instantly gives him powered strength to beat the villain. Over the years, Chhota Bheem has become a household name that inspires millions of Indian kids to be brave and kind like him.
Another pair named Motu-Patlu, who are desi and the quirky friends from Furfuri Nagar. The cartoon represents Motu, a fat man who loves to eat samosas, whereas Patlu, a thin man who is clever and a problem-solver. Their goofy adventures reflect everyday life, making them a modern-day favourite of audiences nowadays.