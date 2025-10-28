/The Family Man Season 3 release date announced: Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari on THIS date

It has been a long wait, but Srikant Tiwari is returning in The Family Man Season 3. The anticipation for the third season of the popular web series has been immense and Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday finally revealed the release date of Manoj Bajpayee starrer thriller.

Created by the powerhouse duo Raj & DK under their banner—D2R Films, the high-stakes spy action-thriller returns with a new season that is poised to be the biggest and most exciting one yet.

When is The Family Man 3 releasing?

On Tuesday, Amazon Prime Video dropped a quirky announcement video featuring Priyamani, Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi and Vedant Sinha and revealed the release date of The Family Man 3. The show will premiere on the OTT platform on November 21. The video has Priyamani giving updates about how the Tiwari family has changed in the last four years but Srikant Tiwari seemed to be preparing for only one thing.

The video ends on a hopeful note as the release date of The Family Man 3 is unveiled.

More about The Family Man 3

Written by Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar, featuring dialogues by Sumit Arora, the groundbreaking series is directed by Raj & DK, with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth joining as directors this season.

Manoj Bajpayee returns as the quintessential protagonist and elite undercover spy, Srikant Tiwari, who serves his nation with unwavering dedication while juggling the equally demanding life of a loving husband and doting father.

In this season, the stakes and dangers are higher than ever before, as he is pushed to his limits when he comes face-to-face with formidable new adversaries in Jaideep Ahlawat (Rukma) and Nimrat Kaur (Meera). On the run, Srikant must navigate uncharted territories while confronting threats and enemies from both within and beyond the nation’s borders.