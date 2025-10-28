/Is Byler happening or not? Noah Schnapp on future of Will and Mike's relationship in Stranger Things season 5

Anything is possible in the final season of Stranger Things Season 5, and fans couldn't keep calm. The fifth and final season of the show is set to release in November, and ahead of the release, actor Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, has teased a possible romance with Finn Wolfhard's character, Mike Wheeler.

Speculations about Will and Mike's possible romance in the show's upcoming fifth and final season have been ongoing, and the internet went into frenzy over Noah's recent TikTok video.

What will happen in Stranger Things season 5?

On Oct 27, Schnapp addressed the viral question, "Is Byler happening or not?" The plot twist in the show has been building up since Will's sexuality was revealed, and fans have been speculating about his feelings for his best friend Mike.

For those wondering, Byler refers to the pairing of Will Byers and Mike Wheeler. Schnapp responded to the question in a shirtless selfie video, saying, “It’s probably the most commented comment in all my late-night videos. And, I always ignore it.”

Noah has been teasing fans with speculative romance between Will and Mike. Although he hasn't confirmed anything, he posted a selfie video to the song,“I Think We’re Alone Now” by Tiffany.

In the caption of the post, he wrote,'' “This song will be in season 5…I wonder why,” hinting at Will's possible romantic storyline.

Although this revelation will be revealed during the season, and fans will have to wait for the biggest revelation.

Earlier this month, Noah talked about how the media used to question him about his, and his character Will's sexuality.

“When I was younger, I was obviously very scared of talking about it,” he told Time. “They would pry and ask me, ‘Is he gay? Are you gay?’ I was 12, 13. I didn’t know what to say.”

In season 4, Schnapp's character Will was revealed to be gay and have feelings for his friend Mike, played by Wolfhard.

What are the release dates for Stranger Things 5?

Stranger Things 5 will release in three volumes: the First part, which will have four episodes, will release on November 26, and the remaining three episodes