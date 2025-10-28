/Did you spot Rishab Shetty in a double role in Kantara: Chapter 1?

Another massive news is buzzing around related to Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1, as the actor-director has played the dual role in the movie. Have you succeeded in spotting him? Let's get into the details and know more about the double role.
Big news is emerging on social media, while Rishab Shetty shared a BTS of the sequence in the movie, Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1, which has stunned the viewers and left them in awe. Before getting into the details, finally, after the massive success in the theatrical release, the movie is getting its OTT premiere on October 31st, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. Written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty, the film starred Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram. Let's take a sneak peek at Rishab's Instagram post and see what's hidden in the movie.
Did you know, Rishab portrayed a dual role of Mayakara and Berme in his movie. Raising the standard, the actor-director, Rishab, depicts himself as the Mysterious Old Man named Mayakara, a divine ancestor who advises Berme in the film and syncs his core inner divine strength in times of need. The actor has beautifully enacted a dual role that subtly appears throughout the story, also adding a layer of mystery and suspense for all the fans and viewers to keep guessing the plot. Surely, this post will make the fans revisit the film, spotting him as an old man who plays a crucial role in the movie.
In the BTS, we can see how much dedication and effort Rishab has put into the movie. Shetty underwent a transformation that took hours to modify him into a mystical element for the film using prosthetic makeup and visual effects. The makers have captioned the video, “Proof that weekends should last longer. Witness the magic behind RishabShetty’s transformation into the enigmatic ‘Mayakara’ in Kantara Chapter 1.” Continue by saying, “A sneak peek into the hours of artistry, dedication, and intricate detailing that brought this mystical character to life.”
The viewers and the fans couldn't keep calm as soon as the video went viral. The audience is reacting in their own way, as one has commented, “Hats off to the dedication of Rishab Shetty”, while other says, “This man owns the whole industry, the dedication and true spirit towards his work. I have never seen before, hats off sir.”
One of his fans wrote, “I can’t imagine it was you!” Another comment says, “Wow, Respect. I was wondering how difficult it is to write direct and act on massive project like kantara, He has done yet another role in the movie most of us missed.” Book My Show has also commented on the video by saying, “Pure craftmanship!”
Now, the question arises whether this reveal boosts the collection of the movie, which has already crossed 700 crores worldwide.