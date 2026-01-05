/Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters bags two wins at Critics Choice Awards

Netflix's animated blockbuster KPop Demon Hunters is still the rage among fans and celebrities ever since it was released in 2025. The animated film bagging two accolades at the Critics Choice Awards proves so! The trend-setting movie won its first lead awards and was in a face-off with another animated film, i.e., Disney's Zootopia 2. Let's delve in to know in which categories K-Pop Demon Hunters bagged awards.

KPop Demon Hunters' big stop at the Critics Choice Awards!

The film won the Best Song for Golden with songwriter EJAE, who had also served as the singing voice for the lead character, Rumi. She accepted the award alongside co-writer Mark Sonnenblick. As per the report of The Hollywood Reporter, while accepting the award, EJAE said, “When writing this song, I found myself living vicariously through my character Rumi. The song needed to be an expression of hope to convince herself that she could reach for her dreams.”

While directors Maggie Kang and Chris Applehans accepted the award for Best Animated Feature along with members of the voice and singing cast.

All about KPop Demon Hunters

Helmed by Maggie Kang and Chris Applehans from a screenplay they co-wrote with Danya Jimenez and Hannah McMechan. Produced by Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix, KPop Demon Hunters follows the story of a K-pop girl group, Huntrix, who lead double lives as demon hunters. They face off against a rival boy band, the Saja Boys, whose members are secretly demons.

The film features the voices of Arden Cho, May Hong, Ahn Hyo Seop, Ji Young Yoo, Daniel Dae Kim, Yunjin Kim and Lee Byung Hun, among others. The soundtrack features original songs by several musicians and a score composed by Marcelo Zarvos.