/New OTT Releases this week (Jan 5-11, 2026): The Night Manager S2 to Beast Games S2- 6 new movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

The first week of the new year has officially begun. Offering a mix of genres- from gripping thrillers to partition drama, this week promises to be the most exciting. From Tom Hiddleston's The Night Manager Season 2 to the historical drama, Freedom at Midnight, and Mr Beast's fun-filled reality competition, Beast Games, and many more- here's all that's new this week on OTT.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: January 11, 2026
The first season of the highly acclaimed British spy series featured Tom Hiddleston as Jonathan Pine, a former British soldier and the night manager of a luxury hotel. He is approached by a spy operative who seeks his help in spying on international businessman Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie) and unveiling the inner circle of a secretive arms dealer. Hiddleston returns in the second season of the web series, with a new mission in hand.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: January 9, 2026
Helmed by Brett Haley and inspired by Emily Henry's novel, the new drama follows Poppy, a free-spirited travel writer and Alex, an English teacher, who met in college and suddenly became friends. They began taking long summer vacations together every year, but a specific trip to Croatia sparked a major fight, leading them to stop talking for two years. Do they get back?
Where to watch: SonyLiv
Release Date: January 9, 2026
This gripping historical thriller explores the early time of the partition of India and Pakistan. It showcases the scenario of political and religious tension that was created, which led to the division, along with the disheartening experiences of millions of people. The show returns with season 2, and chronicles the turbulant times that led to the partition of India and formation of Pakistan.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: January 9, 2026
The romantic comedy movie follows the love story between Ashish (Ajay Devgan) and Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh), who is his much younger girlfriend. After falling in love with each other deeply, both decide to carry on their relationship forward, seeking approval from Ayesha's parents. The drastic turn comes when the parents initially accept their bond but try to break it by introducing Aditya (Meezaan Jafri) to Ayesha as her best suitor.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: January 11, 2026
In the massive reality competition, approximately 1,000 contestants take part to compete for a $5 million prize. The challenges they face are mostly inspired by the most popular show, Squid Game, but with a twist of Mr Beast.
Where to watch: SonyLiv
Release Date: January 5, 2026
The popular cooking competition is back with a new season, featuring the beloved original judges, including Chef Kunal Kapur, Chef Vikas Khanna, and Chef Ranveer Brar. The cooking battle focuses on the guiding and unique challenges assigned by the judges to judge the contestant's talent and culinary tactics.