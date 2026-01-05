/New OTT Releases this week (Jan 5-11, 2026): The Night Manager S2 to Beast Games S2- 6 new movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: January 9, 2026

The romantic comedy movie follows the love story between Ashish (Ajay Devgan) and Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh), who is his much younger girlfriend. After falling in love with each other deeply, both decide to carry on their relationship forward, seeking approval from Ayesha's parents. The drastic turn comes when the parents initially accept their bond but try to break it by introducing Aditya (Meezaan Jafri) to Ayesha as her best suitor.