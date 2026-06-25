/'My heart found its home': Pune murder accused Siya didn't want to marry Ketan, but her Instagram posts tell a different story

Fresh details have emerged in the murder case of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal whose fiance Siya Goyal has been arrested by police on allegations of pushing him off the Lohagad Fort. According to the latest revelations from the investigation, Goyal had told her family that she did not want to marry Ketan. She also made two more attempts to kill him before succeeding on June 18, according to police. Her alleged boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary has also been arrested in the case. Goyal added that she saw Ketan as an obstacle in her relationship with Chetan and that is why the two conspired to kill him. However, even as Siya Goyal told the cops that she had informed her family about her reluctance to marry Ketan, her social media activity shows a different picture.

What Siya Goyal's social media shows?

On her Instagram, Siya Goyal was very active and constantly shared photos with Ketan to portray the image of a happy and affectionate relationship. First, she shared a post announcing her engagement with Ketan on February 2026. In March, she shared a photo of a candle-lit cake, tagging Ketan, with the caption, “Cheers to one month since my heart found its home." Several other posts showed their images from engagement night. She also shared her engagement video on her social media.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In May, she shared videos of Ketan giving her flowers, captioned, “He took ‘pasand hai tumhe’ (I like you) very seriously." In the video, Ketan is seen closing her eyes as he hands over a sunflower to her. She smiles and accepts the gift. The two look seemigly happy. The image is reportedly from Siya's birthday. She also reposted clips of them dancing and counting down to her birthday that was initially posted by Ketan.

On June 18, after the news of Ketan's demise came in, she posted a message mourning him — “Left me on my birthday." "You left when we were so close to getting married. I still can't understand why you did this to me. I had dreams, questions I'll never get answers to. Why did you leave me when I loved you so much? Rest in peace,” the story read. To further highlight her grief on social media, Siya shared another clip of Ketan speaking to someone while turned back in the front seat of a car, with a caption - "Mere dil ko pata hai ki tu yahi hai. Wapas aaja." (My heart knows that you are here. Come back.)

What the crime came to light

On June 18, Siya called the cops and said that her fiance Ketan has fallen off the Lohagad fort near Lonavala while taking photographs during an outing amid strong winds. The investigation in the case began on the basis of a trekking accident. However, during the investigation, police found inconsistencies in the version provided by Siya and ground realities. CCTV footage also showed a man in hoodie and shorts in the area - but his face was hidden. Cops pieced together the evidences and revealed the murder plot on June 23. Siya Goyal and her alleged boyfriend, Chetan have been accused of plotting and executing his murder and arrested. They have been charged under sections 103 (murder) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).