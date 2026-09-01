/Allu Arjun opens up about portraying a woman in Pushpa 2: 'Most alpha thing I’ve ever done'

Allu Arjun's performance was widely appreciated in Pushpa 2: The Rule. From his rugged look to powerful action, the film was a mass entertainer. But for the actor, his transformation into a woman for the Gangamma Jathara sequence was the boldest acting choice of his career. He believes stepping into a saree and portraying the feminine side of the ritual was far from a conventional choice for a male superstar.

Allu Arjun on playing a woman

During a conversation with Forbes India, he was asked about the much-discussed sequence. Recalling the moment, he said, "I would say the most alpha thing I’ve ever done is to play a woman."

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Stepping away from the usual Pushpa Raj look, he was dressed in a saree and traditional jewellery, with elaborate makeup and blue body paint. The sequence was built around the Gangamma Jathara, a traditional celebration associated with the worship of Gangamma Thalli in the Tirupati region.

The story behind the look

Previously, the actor had spoken about the initial hesitation he felt when director Sukumar presented the idea. "When he initially told me, I was scared. Yeah, that was the first reaction. We had finished a very macho photoshoot, and he said, ‘It’s not working.’ Then he said, ‘I want you to wear a sari, dress like a lady.’ We started doing sketches. And then we could see it. And I started buying into the idea, because there’s always a fear in the beginning. First, there was fear, and then there was exploration. And then after a point, we knew, this is going to be the USP of the film as an actor. I knew it is a challenging thing for me as an actor. If I do this, I will walk away with a huge, how do I say, with a great name. Only one thing that Sukumar garu (sir) and I thought was that even if he’s dressed in a sari, he has to look very, very macho, the alpha-ness should not be lost," he told The Hollywood Reporter India.

The sequence eventually became one of the most-talked about moments from the film.

Allu Arjun's work front

After Pushpa 2: The Rule, he is gearing up for filmmaker Atlee's upcoming science-fiction action film Raaka. Deepika Padukone and Rashmika Mandanna will also star in the project.