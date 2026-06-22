/Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun to appear virtually for Nampally Court hearing

Allu Arjun will appear before the Nampally Court through virtual mode on Monday in connection with the legal case filed over the fatal stampede that occurred at the premiere of Pushpa 2 in December 2024.

Allu Arjun to appear before the court

The actor was initially asked to appear in a physical for the hearing. However, he requested permission to join remotely, citing his current shooting schedule in Mumbai.

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"He will appear virtually before the Nampally Court after the court issued a summons requiring him to appear in person today. Allu Arjun had sought permission citing his ongoing movie shoot in Mumbai," Arjun's legal team said, as per ANI.

According to reports, the court has summoned many people who were named in the case and Allu Arjun is named as Accused No. 11, while members of the Sandhya Theatre management have been identified as Accused Nos. 1 to 10.

What's the case?

The widely discussed incident happened on December 4, 2024, when a large crowd had gathered outside Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre for a special screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule. According to the reports, the gathering turned into a stampede, resulting in the death of a woman named Revathi and leaving her son, Sritej, seriously injured.

Following the stampede, Allu Arjun had reportedly appeared before the Chikkadpally Police and was granted bail.

Revathi had attended the screening with her family, while her son suffered severe injuries and underwent prolonged medical treatment after the stampede.

The actor’s family, meanwhile, has extended support to the family in distress. Producer Allu Aravind had earlier announced financial assistance for Revathi's family, and members of the Allu family have reportedly remained in touch regarding Sritej's recovery and rehabilitation.

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