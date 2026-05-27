/Budget over luxury: Allu Arjun opts for commercial flights for Raaka schedule

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has been opting for economy travel as he is regularly travelling from Hyderabad to Mumbai to shoot for Raaka. The actor has been spotted travelling multiple times between the two cities in the past few weeks and opting for commercial flights.

Given the scale of his ongoing projects and his stature following the historic success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, many expected him to opt for chartered travel. However, sources close to the production reveal that despite private arrangements being offered for his convenience, the actor has consciously chosen to travel commercially.

In an industry where production-funded private charters are standard protocol for top talent, sources close to the project report that he opted out of these luxury perks.

Interestingly, sources also note that Allu Arjun often travels based on practicality and airline availability, even opting for economy or regular commercial seating on certain occasions rather than insisting on luxury arrangements.

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A source shares, “The makers repeatedly insisted on arranging charter flights considering his packed schedules and comfort. But Allu Arjun strongly believes production money should be seen on screen rather than spent unnecessarily behind the scenes. His focus has always been on enhancing the cinematic output rather than luxury.”

This approach has increasingly become a talking point within production circles as well. At a phase where convenience could easily become a habit, the actor continues to remain conscious about budgets and resource allocation, especially on large scale films mounted with massive expectations.