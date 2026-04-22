/'It may appear that way': Allu Arjun's father reacts to Mumbai relocation rumours amid Raaka shoot

Allu Arjun has recently been making headlines after rumours suggested that he is planning to relocate to Mumbai, as he spends considerable time in the city due to his work. Several reports suggested that he could be temporarily setting up a residence there. Now, his father, producer Allu Aravind, has reacted to the claims.

Allu Arjun's father addresses the buzz

Reacting to the speculation, Aravind stated that the actor has no plans to move. "No. Since his current film is being shot in Mumbai, it may appear that way," he told Deccan Chronicle. "But Hyderabad is where Allu’s heart and home are. His children study there, and all his loved ones are based in Hyderabad. Why would he move to Mumbai?"

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When did the rumour begin?

The buzz around his relocation intensified due to his continued work on his upcoming big-budget sci-fi film Raaka, helmed by Atlee and co-starring Deepika Padukone. As several portions of the film are being shot in Mumbai, the actor's travel to the city from Hyderabad has become frequent.

After the confirmation from his father, it's clear that Allu Arjun might require extending his stay in Mumbai, but he has no plans of shifting his permanent base.

As per reports, the actor may have leased a high-end apartment in Mumbai and is going for a sea-facing property in Juhu. The residence is said to be spread across 6,000 square feet, and includes a plunge pool, multiple parking spaces, and more.

Allu Arjun's work front

The actor was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, and is currently gearing up for the high-octane action film Raaka, directed by Atlee, which is expected to hit theatres in 2027. Produced by Sun Pictures, the sci-fi action film is mounted on a big budget.