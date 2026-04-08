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Allu Arjun birthday: Thousands line up to catch a glimpse of the star | Watch viral videos

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Apr 08, 2026, 14:46 IST | Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 14:46 IST
Allu Arjun birthday: Thousands line up to catch a glimpse of the star | Watch viral videos

Allu Arjun greets fans outside his house Photograph: (X)

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To catch a single glimpse of their favourite star, thousands of fans have been gathering outside his house. With the desire to simply wish and see the actor, ardent fans have been waiting for hours.

Allu Arjun, the Icon Star, turned 44 today (April 8), and to celebrate the actor’s special day, a sea of fans descended outside his home in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. To greet his ardent fans, Arjun stepped out and expressed his gratitude.

Since last night, fans have not stopped and continue to gather on the streets outside his residence.

Fans gathered outside Allu Arjun’s home.

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To catch a single glimpse of their favourite star, thousands of fans have been gathering outside his house. With the desire to simply wish and see the actor, ardent fans have been waiting for hours.

On his birthday, the actor stepped out of his house to meet his fans more closely. Greeting them with folded hands and even touching their hands, he thanked all those who were cheering for him.

Wearing a black shirt, the actor looked dashing with black sunglasses and rust-golden hair.

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Watch the videos here

Allu Arjun’s brother, Allu Sirish, shared an Instagram story from last night showing the crowd gathered outside the actor’s house, with the flashlights of phones glittering as the Pushpa actor waved at fans.

Sharing the clip, Sirish wished his brother a happy birthday and wrote,''may you always be celebrated like this.''

Raaka: Allu Arjun's first look revealed

Marking the special day, Allu Arjun unveiled his next will be called Raaka with the first look of the actor from the movie.

The poster showcases Arjun’s Shocking Transformative Look with a furry, wolf-like hand with sharp claws partially

covering his face with intense looks and half-bald hairstyle.

Sharing the poster they wrote,''Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits .''

The film also brings Allu Arjun together with Deepika Padukone for the very first time. No more information such as release date and plot has not been revealed.

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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