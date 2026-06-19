Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun summoned by Hyderabad Court

Hyderabad’s Nampally Court has directed actor Allu Arjun to appear in person on June 22 in connection with the legal case filed over the fatal stampede that occurred at the premiere of Pushpa 2 last year.

According to reports, the court has summoned many people who were named in the case and Allu Arjun is named as Accused No. 11, while members of the Sandhya Theatre management have been identified as Accused Nos. 1 to 10.

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What's the case?



The incident took place on December 4, 2024, when a large crowd had gathered outside Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre for a special screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule. According to the reports, the gathering turned into a stampede, resulting in the death of a woman named Revathi and leaving her son, Sritej, seriously injured.

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As per ANI, Arjun's team confirmed the legal notice, saying, "Nampally Court has issued summons to actor Allu Arjun to appear in person before the court on Monday for a hearing. We will give more details later about the matter."

Following the stampede, Allu Arjun had reportedly appeared before the Chikkadpally Police and was granted bail.

The incident became a hot topic of conversation across the Telugu film industry and among fans. Revathi had attended the screening with her family, while her son suffered severe injuries and underwent prolonged medical treatment after the stampede.

The actor’s family, meanwhile, has extended support to the family in distress. Producer Allu Aravind had earlier announced financial assistance for Revathi's family, and members of the Allu family have reportedly remained in touch regarding Sritej's recovery and rehabilitation.

About Allu Arjun