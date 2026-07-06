Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun virtually appears before court

Allu Arjun appeared before the Nampally Criminal Court via video conferencing on Monday regarding the Sandhya Theatre stampede case that occurred at the premiere of Pushpa 2 last year in Hyderabad. The court subsequently adjourned the hearing to July 29 as not all accused were present.

As per the actor's legal team, Arjun joined the hearing virtually, while two other accused did not appear before the court. They are expected to submit petitions seeking exemption from personal appearance.

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What's the case?

The stampede happened on December 4, 2024, when a huge crowd had gathered outside Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre for a special screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The gathering reportedly turned into a stampede, and led to the death of a woman named Revathi and leaving her son, Sritej, seriously injured.



Following the stampede, Arjun was arrested on December 13, 2024. He was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court the following day before later securing regular bail.

As per ANI, Arjun's team had earlier confirmed the legal notice, saying, "Nampally Court has issued summons to actor Allu Arjun to appear in person before the court on Monday for a hearing. We will give more details later about the matter."

The incident became a hot topic of conversation across the Telugu film industry and among fans. Revathi had attended the screening with her family, while her son suffered severe injuries and underwent prolonged medical treatment after the stampede.

The actor’s family, meanwhile, has extended support to the family in distress. Producer Allu Aravind had earlier announced financial assistance for Revathi's family, and members of the Allu family have reportedly remained in touch regarding Sritej's recovery and rehabilitation.

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