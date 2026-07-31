/'Truly zero awareness': Allu Arjun sparks backlash after telling fans to 'wait outside' girls' houses

Allu Arjun has found himself in the middle of a controversy yet again. The actor’s recent remarks at an event have sparked online debate. Earlier this week, the National Award-winning actor was at an Allu Arjun Fans Association (AAFA) meet in Hyderabad where he tried to steer conversations away from negativity and fan wars. However, a line said by the actor led to many on social media calling him out.

What did Allu Arjun say that sparked controversy?

On Tuesday, the actor addressed fans at Allu Arjun Fans Association (AAFA) meet in Hyderabad and spoke about the growing trend of online trolling. He made it clear that he does not support fan wars and wants people to be more mindful of how they spend their time online.

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"I've been wanting to say something to my fans, anti-fans, and haters for a long time. Remember what I'm saying now, because I've been waiting for such an occasion. If you don't like someone, don't waste time hating and trolling them," the actor said.

He encouraged fans to focus on things they enjoy instead of targeting others, encouraging fans to do something positive.

However, a short clip from the same speech has now gone viral, drawing attention away from his main message. In the clip, Allu Arjun is heard saying, "Go wait in front of the house of the girl you like instead."

Internet reacts

The comment did not sit well with many on social media who felt that it could be misconstrued. Several accused the actor of promoting behaviour that could be seen as inappropriate or even unsafe.

Several people shared their concern on X (formerly Twitter).

A user wrote, “Truly zero awareness.” Another one added, “Allu Arjun should be careful about what he advises his fans.”

Someone said, “Allu Arjun, you're promoting the romanticization of behavior that can constitute harassment and stalking of a woman. Utterly shameful.”

A person asked, “Your rogue fans will actually do it. Will you take responsibility for their actions?”

Allu Arjun’s upcoming projects

On the professional front, Allu Arjun was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. Packed with action, drama, and his signature swag, the film broke many box office records.