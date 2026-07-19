/Allu Arjun congratulates 72nd National Award winners, celebrates Pushpa 2's big honours

Allu Arjun has joined the celebrations surrounding the 72nd National Film Awards by congratulating this year's winners on social media. The Pushpa actor shared a heartfelt message on X, praising the artists from across the Indian film industry for their achievements.

Allu Arjun praises National Film Awards winners

Sharing his message, Allu Arjun wrote, "Congratulations to all the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards. A big congratulations to @mammukka garu and @TheAaryanKartik on winning the Best Actor award, and to @yamigautam on winning the Best Actress award. Well deserved!"

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Special mention for Pushpa 2: The Rule

The actor reserved a special mention for Pushpa 2: The Rule director Sukumar, who won the Best Screenplay Writer award, as well as costume designers Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma, who were honoured with the Best Costume Designer award for the film.

"Heartfelt congratulations to my director @aryasukku garu on winning the Best Screenplay award for #Pushpa2, and to Deepali & Sheetal Sharma for Best Costume Design. Spl Congratulations to my cousin @IamNiharikaK and the #CommitteeKurrollu team on winning Best Telugu Film, and to P. Ravi Kumar for Best Makeup," he added.

"Delighted to see Telugu cinema shine with #Kalki2898AD winning Best Popular Film and Best Production Design, #VenkyAtluri garu receiving Best Dialogues for #LuckyBaskhar, #35ChinnaKathaKaadu winning Best Children's Film and #ArundevPothula winning Best Child Artist. Congratulations once again to every winner. Here's to celebrating the very best of Indian cinema," the post concluded.

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