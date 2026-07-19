/72nd National Film Awards: Kartik Aaryan reacts to Best Actor win, calls it a dream come true

The winners of the National Film Awards 2026 were announced on July 18, celebrating the finest talents in Indian cinema. Among the biggest highlights was Kartik Aaryan, who won one of the country's most prestigious honours, the Best Actor award, for his biographical sports drama Chandu Champion, sharing it with the Malayalam superstar Mammootty. Reacting to the big achievement, the actor shared his happiness and gratitude on social media, calling it a memorable milestone in his journey as an actor.

Kartik Aaryan reacts to National Award win

Following his Best Actor win at the 72nd National Film Awards, Aaryan expressed his joy by sharing a heartwarming video on Instagram. The actor is seen screaming with joy as his emotional parents and loved ones embrace him and celebrate the career milestone.

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As the camera pans towards his parents, they are visibly overwhelmed with pride. His father pulls him into a tight hug, while his mother lovingly kisses him on his cheek.

Here's the video:

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Aaryan also captioned the post, which read, "Still processing... Some moments are simply bigger than words, and this is one of them. A dream I've carried for years has finally come true."

Kartik Aaryan was declared the joint winner of the Best Actor award, sharing the honour with Malayalam superstar Mammootty for Bramayugam.

Feature Film Jury Chairperson Jayaraj, Non-Feature Film Jury Chairperson Aseem Sinha, and Best Writing on Cinema Jury Chairperson A. Chandrasekhar announced the winners. The announcement was made in the presence of Dr Ajay Nagabhushan MN, Joint Secretary (Films), and Dhirendra Ojha, Principal Director General of the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Kartik Aaryan's role in Chandu Champion

Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion features Kartik Aaryan as Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medallist. The film traces Petkar’s incredible life journey, from a village wrestler and soldier to an athlete who overcame severe injuries sustained in the 1965 war to win a historic gold medal for the country.