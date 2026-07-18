/Shashwat Sachdev dedicates National Award for Article 370 to family, team and Aditya Dhar

Renowned music composer Shashwat Sachdev reacted to his National Award win for Best Music Director for the film Article 370. He described his National Award win as a moment to pause and reflect on years of perseverance, saying he entered the film industry with "no inheritance and only a deep love for music".

Shashwat Sachev's heartfelt shoutout to Aditya Dhar after National Award honour

After the announcement of bagging the National Award for Best Music Director for film Article 370, he reacted by stating, "I came into cinema with no inheritance and only a deep love for music, so this National Award feels like a beautiful pause to look back at every uncertain day, every quiet sacrifice, and every person who stood by me before there was anything to celebrate."

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He also added that he is dedicating his award to filmmaker Aditya Dhar, family members and the team. He stated, "I share this with my family, my team, and especially Aditya Dhar, whose faith in me has shaped so much of this journey. The love I have received lately has been deeply moving, and this honour makes me feel grateful for everyone who helped me become the artist I am still becoming."

For the unversed, the music of Article 370 is composed by Shashwat Sachdev with lyrics written by Osho Jain, Sudhanshu Saria, Kumaar and Shashwat Sachdev. The tracklist includes Ishq Tera, Main Hoon, Aandhi, Dua, Man Tujhe Phir Miloongi, Najariya LoFi Cake Mix and Masters Of The World.

All about Article 370

Article 370 revolves around Zooni Haksar, an intelligence agent who executed the most-wanted militant, Burhan Wani, in the 2016 encounter. However, now she's transferred to Delhi. Priyamani, on the other hand, is playing the role ofRajeshwari Swaminatha, a bureaucrat in the Prime Minister’s Office in Delhi. Rajeshwari secretly recruited Zooni to head the National Investigation Agency (NIA) operation in Kashmir to take control over several things before Article 370.

The movie is co-produced and co-written by Aditya Dhar, the mind behind the blockbusters Dhurandhar and Uri: The Surgical Strike.