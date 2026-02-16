/Raveena Tandon apologizes to Yami Gautam after watching Dhurandhar: 'You have to share...'

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar emerged as a box-office success and continues to trend on OTT. Released in December last year, the spy thriller received massive applause from fans as well as the Bollywood industry. Recently, Raveena Tandon came forward to praise the film. But why did she apologize to Yami Gautam after watching Dhurandhar? Let's find out.

Why did Tandon apologize to Yami Gautam?

While speaking at the Zoom Spotlight podcast, the actress confessed that she became a huge fanof Yami Gautam's husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar, and shared how deeply the film impressed her.

Recalling her reaction after watching the film, Tandon said that she was personally called Gautam. "I saw Dhurandhar and I called Yami Gautam and said, ‘I am sorry. I am the biggest fan of your husband. You have to share my attention with your husband because I think he is completely it.’ He completely brought back what was missing," she said. "The audience got satisfaction after seeing films like Pushpa, KGF, Dhurandhar and more. They felt like the hero was looking like a hero. It is coming back to your country, its problems and dealing with it. Hero is coming out as a hero."

Raveena Tandon recalls first meeting with Ranveer Singh

During the same conversation, when she was told that Ranveer Singh considers himself one of her biggest fans, the actress recalled an old memory of meeting the Dhurandhar actor when he was a kid.

"He was a 10 or 11-year-old boy, we were doing a sensuous song. He was like staring at me, and I was like 'you can't keep kids here while we are doing this song'. Why corrupt the child?," she said. "But, I should have known it is Ranveer Singh, he doesn't need any kind of corrupting."

She also praised the film's cast, saying, “Aditya is a genius. He is beyond the word mind-blowing. Everybody in that film. Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) is Sanju. Akshaye (Khanna), oh my god! That little girl, Sara; she was so brilliant. Rakesh Bedi sir, Gaurav Gera sir; it was so good to see them do such amazing great performances.”

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a high-octane action drama that is inspired by real geopolitical operations. It features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in key roles.