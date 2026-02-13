/Dhurandhar hits Pakistani grey markets: Pirated copies selling for this unbelievable price

Bollywood blockbuster movie Dhurandhar may have been banned from a theatrical release in Pakistan, but the film’s pirated copies are being openly sold in the country. YouTuber Karl Rock, who is based in India, recently found pirated copies of Aditya Dhar’s film being sold openly at Karachi’s well-known Rainbow Centre- a marketplace which is a hub of pirated content. The film is available in Pakistan for as little as PKR 50 (Rs 16 approximately), which is less than a dollar.

Dhurandhar being sold at Karachi’s piracy hub

Rock, who is originally from New Zealand and married to an Indian, was documenting his visit to Karachi's well-known Rainbow Centre when he stumbled upon a shopkeeper selling copies of the Ranveer Singh starrer film.

Rock was surprised at how easily Indian films are available in Pakistan and that too at such a low price.

“Indian films are banned in Pakistan, but look what I found," Rock can be heard saying in the video, adding, "This is a new film from India?

"This is an Indian film, Dhurandhar. It has been released recently," the shopkeeper replied.

"Ye film kitne ruppe ki hai? (How much for the movie?)" Rock then asks the shopkeeper, who responded: "Sir, it is for Rs 50 PKR (Rs 16)."

Rock told his viewers that the film’s leading hero, Ranveer Singh, is a Sindhi whose grandparents moved to India from Pakistan during partition in 1947.

Earlier in an interview, Dhurandhar producer Jyoti Deshpande noted the 'unprecedented' reach of the movie and added that while it was only released in one language, it has still emerged as the most-watched film in Pakistan.

"The success of Dhurandhar 1 in just one language has been so unprecedented. It has left behind South films. The contribution from the southern states, even for the Hindi original, is three times that of another successful Hindi film. It is the most-watched film in Pakistan too. Many people from the industry who I deeply respect have told me that there is life before Dhurandhar and there is life after Dhurandhar; you have changed the grammar of storytelling," said Deshpande.

About Dhurandhar

Aditya Dhar’s directorial venture Dhurandhar released in theatres in December 2025 and became a blockbuster. The film got an OTT release on January 30 and has topped Netflix’s Top 10 list.

At one point, Dhurandhar occupied the number one spot in both India and Pakistan, highlighting the mass appeal of the movie.

Dhar is now gearing up for the release of the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which will have Ranveer Singh reprising his role.

Internet reacts

As Rock's video went viral, Indian fans expressed shock over the film's price at the piracy market.

"A film bashing Pakistan is being loved in Pakistan, lol," said one user, while another added, "Still Selling pirated films is crazy... Still remember 15 years ago or so my cousin brought CDs of pirated movies."

A third commented said, "The movie is banned by Pakistan government, but it is getting pirated normally, and it is also the top trending Netflix movie. Make it make sense."