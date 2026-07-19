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72nd National Film Awards: Yami Gautam reacts to winning Best Actress for Article 370

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 08:41 IST | Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 08:41 IST
72nd National Film Awards: Yami Gautam reacts to winning Best Actress for Article 370

Article 370 Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Actress Yami Gautam recently shared an emotional post on social media following her National Film Award win. Apart from expressing gratitude, she also opened up about her journey.  

Yami Gautam on Sunday shared a heartfelt message after her National Film Award win, calling the achievement a special moment in her career. She was honoured with the Best Actress award for her role in Article 370, which also bagged the Best Feature Film at the 72nd National Film Awards.

Yami Gautam reacts

After the winners were announced, the actress took to social media and expressed gratitude. "Every journey has a moment that reminds you why you never gave up. Today is that moment for me. Receiving the National Award for Article 370 is an honour I will cherish for the rest of my life," the actress wrote.

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Sharing about her journey, she added, "For fourteen years, I have simply tried to stay true to my craft, work with honesty and let my performances speak for themselves. This honour feels like the culmination of a journey filled with hope, perseverance, resilience and an unwavering love for cinema. It is a dream I have carried in my heart for years and today, I receive it with immense gratitude and humility."

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Yami Gautam on Article 370

Yami also opened up about the film, saying, "Article 370 was never just another film for me. It was a story I deeply believed in. The fact that it was our home production makes this recognition even more emotional and personal. Every challenge, every conversation and every day on set was driven by one shared purpose, to tell this story with honesty and conviction."

Concluding her message, she added, "This award is not the end of a dream, it is the beginning of a greater responsibility. To keep growing, to keep taking risks and to keep telling stories that matter.

Dreams do come true, but only when passion refuses to give up. This one's for every dreamer who is still waiting for their moment. Never stop believing."

About Article 370

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale revolves around the 2019 abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The cast also features Priyamani, Arun Govil, Kiran Karmarkar, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Skand Thakur and Ashwini Kaul in key roles. The political drama was produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar.

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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