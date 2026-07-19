/72nd National Film Awards: Yami Gautam reacts to winning Best Actress for Article 370

Yami Gautam on Sunday shared a heartfelt message after her National Film Award win, calling the achievement a special moment in her career. She was honoured with the Best Actress award for her role in Article 370, which also bagged the Best Feature Film at the 72nd National Film Awards.

Yami Gautam reacts

After the winners were announced, the actress took to social media and expressed gratitude. "Every journey has a moment that reminds you why you never gave up. Today is that moment for me. Receiving the National Award for Article 370 is an honour I will cherish for the rest of my life," the actress wrote.

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Sharing about her journey, she added, "For fourteen years, I have simply tried to stay true to my craft, work with honesty and let my performances speak for themselves. This honour feels like the culmination of a journey filled with hope, perseverance, resilience and an unwavering love for cinema. It is a dream I have carried in my heart for years and today, I receive it with immense gratitude and humility."

Yami Gautam on Article 370

Yami also opened up about the film, saying, "Article 370 was never just another film for me. It was a story I deeply believed in. The fact that it was our home production makes this recognition even more emotional and personal. Every challenge, every conversation and every day on set was driven by one shared purpose, to tell this story with honesty and conviction."

Concluding her message, she added, "This award is not the end of a dream, it is the beginning of a greater responsibility. To keep growing, to keep taking risks and to keep telling stories that matter.

Also Read: Randeep Hooda reacts to National Award win for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Dreams do come true, but only when passion refuses to give up. This one's for every dreamer who is still waiting for their moment. Never stop believing."

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