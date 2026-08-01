/Allu Arjun to have 'a completely different look' in Lokesh Kanagaraj AA23, sources reveal

Allu Arjun remains one of Indian cinema’s biggest pan-India superstars, enjoying a massive fan following across the world. Celebrated for his powerful screen presence, versatility, and effortless style, he has built an audience that eagerly waits to see him in every new avatar. From intense performances to his larger-than-life off-screen aura, the actor continues to set new benchmarks in the industry.

Now, excitement is steadily building around his much-awaited collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for the tentatively titled AA23. Amid the growing anticipation for the film, a source close to the production has revealed that Allu Arjun will sport a completely fresh and unique look in AA23, unlike anything audiences have seen before, while perfectly reflecting the character and vision the makers want to present.

The source revealed, “Allu Arjun will have a completely different and unique look in AA23 with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Both AA and Lokesh have spent a lot of time in researching and exploring different looks, as they are known for pushing boundaries and bringing their characters to life with complete conviction. They wanted to make sure this look feels fresh and unlike anything audiences have seen from Allu Arjun before and at the same time truly represent the character they want to showcase. AA23 is set to surprise the audience in a big way and this look is going to become iconic.”

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Allu Arjun has always been known for completely immersing himself in his characters, both through performance and physical transformation. From Arya and Pushpa to Raaka, he fully becomes the role. With Lokesh Kanagaraj’s iconic character styling, excitement has reached another level as fans eagerly await Allu Arjun’s never-seen-before avatar.