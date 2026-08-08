/Sadie Sink on Jean Grey reveal in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, X-Men future and keeping secrets

Sadie Sink is currently basking in the success of the latest release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland in the titular role. The film released in cinemas last month. The Hollywood actress who played the role of Jean Grey in the film recently spoke about her long-awaited MCU debut, the upcoming X-Men movie and her future in Marvel.

A secret kept for more than a year! Sadie Sink reveals her Jean Grey role and journey in Marvel

After more than a year of keeping her Spider-Man: Brand New Day character under wraps, the actress has opened up about making her MCU debut as the iconic mutant. Marvel deliberately kept Sink's role secret throughout much of the film's promotional campaign, allowing audiences to discover her identity in the movie itself.

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Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Sadie Sink spoke about her role of Jean in the latest film, "It’s good. It’s a big relief. You've lived with a little secret for so long that, now that it’s out and a lot of people are going to see this movie, I kind of forgot that was a part of the process — that people watch it. Which, obviously. But it’s just been in my own little inner circle for so long, so to spread out into the world, it’s surreal."

About her journey in Marvel, Sadie stated, "I met with Kevin [Feige, Marvel Studios President] and Louis [D’Esposito, Co-President]. They explained the role and what my involvement would look like and why they thought of me for it. It was not on my bingo card, but once it was there, I was like, “I think this is something that I would wanna do."

She further said, "And of course, I knew Destin, too, because I worked with him when I was 14 or something [on The Glass Castle]. So that was nice to know that he’d be directing it and I’d have someone I was familiar with. I did my research on her, and what excited me about this iteration that they had planned for me was that we were meeting her not at a point where she’s a hero, but at a point where she’s just a hurt, young girl who doesn’t know what her relationship to her power is. It’s only ever caused harm in her life. Jean Grey is a hero; she’s a good person, but if it takes more to become that and there’s the struggle of it first, I think that just is so compelling."

Sadie Sink on her role in upcoming X-Men project

About her being part of the X-Men project, Sadie Sink said, "I met with Jake. I met him the first time he came to see John Proctor. It was this weird thing of being at the early stages of putting X-Men together, but he knew I was the only piece of the puzzle at that point, because I was the only mutant that had been established. So, yeah, a lot of talking to him about casting and where the script was going and all of that. It’s interesting to be at the very beginning of it. Now that it’s out and X-Men is being talked about and it’s happening, it’s so exciting to think about what’s next for her."

On the report of Kit Connor being eyed for Cyclops, Sadie replied, "There are so many rumours online, but overall, it’s been exciting to see, even if you don’t know what’s true or not, just how much intrigue there is and how much buzz about the movie. I know what’s true. And also, just the overall excitement about what’s to come is super positive."

Sadie Sink's role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

For the unversed, Sadie Sink plays the role of iconic mutant telepath Jean Grey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, making her official debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which released in cinemas on July 30 in India. She is the third live-action actress to play the role of Jean Grey, following Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner.