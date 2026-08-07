

Tom Holland’s visit to India has finally paid off, not for The Odyssey, but for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The year 2026 has been extremely lucky for box office movies, and while domestic films have done well, what’s surprising is how international titles have broken records with their performance at the Indian box office and have been attracting huge audiences to the theatre.



If we look beyond Nolan’s The Odyssey and Marvel’s Spider-Man, other films like Obsession and Michael have also done outstanding business in the Asian subcontinent.



As Spider-Man continues to break records in the country, here we take a look at the outstanding performances of English titles in India.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Tony Stark must be one of the proudest mentors! Tom Holland’s starrer is shattering records across the world. Like the rest of the world, it is earning outstanding numbers in India too. In its extended opening weekend, the movie has become the biggest Hollywood opener ever at the Indian box office, according to Sacnilk, with earnings of Rs 257.95 crore.

Still from Spider-Man: Brand New Day Photograph: (X)

The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey was one of the most-awaited movies of the year, and it delivered. Nolan, for the first time, came to India with actors Matt Damon and Tom Holland for the premiere. While it’s set to earn the $1 billion milestone worldwide, it has also had a great run in India. As per Sacnilk, the movie has reached a ₹189.21 Cr India gross in its third week, making it the #3 highest-grossing R-rated film ever after surpassing Oppenheimer.

Still from The Odyssey Photograph: (Instagram)

Obsession



Made on a production budget of $1 million, Obsession is 2026’s most profitable film. Helmed by Curry Barker, a 26-year-old YouTuber-turned-filmmaker, this American movie did well domestically. But it soon made the internet obsessed, and then slowly made the world obsessed. In India too, the movie did outstanding business. According to Sacnilk, the movie’s India gross is Rs 100.91 crore.

Still from Obsession Photograph: (X)

Michael

The story of pop legend Michael Jackson won the hearts of audiences. Released in April, Michael opened to huge numbers at the box office, with strong performances not just domestically but worldwide as well. Made on a budget of $150+ million, Michael is one of the highest-grossing musical biopics of all time. In India, the film has scored 80 crores gross ($8.40 million), as per Sacnilk.

Project Hail Mary

Ryan Gosling’s space sci-fi thriller, Project Hail Mary, was one of the strongest box office performers. With mind-blowing visuals and a heartwarming story, the movie has minted Rs 85.50 crores gross in India.



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