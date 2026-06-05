/Stranger Things star Sadie Sink joins FX’s adaptation of The Marriage Plot

After making headlines with her strong performance as Max Mayfield in the highly acclaimed Stranger Things, Sadie Sink is returning with yet another TV series based on Jeffrey Eugenides' novel The Marriage Plot. She is also making her debut as an executive producer on the upcoming limited series.

Sadie Sink to feature in The Marriage Plot

According to a report by Variety, Stranger Things star is set to star in FX's limited series The Marriage Plot, based on the acclaimed novel by Jeffrey Eugenides. Reportedly, Sadie Sink is also attached to produce her upcoming project alongside Will Arbery and Hiro Murai.

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Set in the 1982 post-graduate world, the story follows three college graduates from Brown University who get caught in an all-consuming love triangle. It explores the relevance of traditional romance against the realities of adulthood, mental illness, and evolving independence among the youthful generation.

Who is Jeffrey Eugenides?

Jeffrey Eugenides is one of the respected American novelists and short-story writers who gained much praise for his sharply detailed storytelling and sweeping narratives. Making his name in the field of art, Eugenides achieved widespread literary fame for three highly successful novels, which include The Virgin Suicides, Middlesex, Fresh Complaint, and The Marriage Plot.

Sadie Sink's work front

Sadie Sink was last seen in the critically acclaimed series Stranger Things. She portrays the role of Max Mayfield, sharing the screen with Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, and more. The Duffer Brothers’ creation became a massive cultural phenomenon, showcasing remarkable VFX and the story of a group of kids battling to protect their town, Hawkins.