/X-Men reboot: Marvel reveals new mutant cast at D23, led by Sadie Sink, Adam Driver and Kit Connor

After several guesses, the wait is finally over for Marvel fans! The studios revealed the faces of the new generation of mutants who will be part of the X-Men team. At D23, Marvel Studios officially unveiled the cast of its highly anticipated X-Men reboot. Revealing the main cast at the event officially begins a new chapter for the iconic mutant team.

New cast of X-Men unveiled

Putting an end to months of casting speculation and giving fans the clear picture of the team that will lead the franchise into the next phase of the MCU. Marvel X-Men reboot will feature Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Maya Boyd as Storm, Inde Navarrette as Rogue and Christopher Abbott as Professor X.

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One of the biggest surprises is Adam Driver as Mister Sinister, after earlier speculation had linked the actor to other major mutant roles. Directed by Jake Schreier, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on May 5, 2028.

Driver had been linked to the X-Men project for some time, but there had been considerable speculation about which character he might portray. His confirmation as Nathaniel Essex, better known as Mister Sinister, gives the reboot a major villain from the beginning.

"When Kevin told me to show up for X-Men, I assumed he meant on set," Driver said. "So instead of being there in California, I’m here at Pinewood [Studios] on this very lonely soundstage. Kevin and I have been talking for years about maybe joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And I think we finally found the perfect film at the perfect time. So I’m very excited to be playing Mag…. Nope. Even better. Nathaniel Milbury. So I’ll be right here, waiting for everybody to show up."

Feige added that there's more X-Men casting news to come, but he couldn't wait to introduce this first group of actors (many of whom met backstage at D23 for the first time).

Netizens' reaction to X-Men reboot casting

Soon after the announcement of the cast of the X-Men reboot was unveiled, several took to the comment section to express their views. One user wrote, "Can we get Angel, Ice Man, and Beast too? Wolverine too if you're not feeling lazy finding Hugh Jackman's successor. Thank you!

Another user wrote, "Bold casting, stoked for the mutant era to finally begin."

"The X-Men just walked in and the MCU will never be the same", wrote the third user.

Another user wrote, "Sadie Sink my lady. What a cast. This is gonna break the internet."

For the unversed, the X-Men reboot by Marvel will be helmed by Jake Schreier, following the events of Avengers: Secret Wars. Kevin Feige and team are planning a long-term multi-year arc integrating mutants into the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe.

All about X-Men

The X-Men are superhero team in Marvel Comics, created by Stan Lee and artist/co-plotter Jack Kirby, the team first appeared in The X-Men #1 (September 1963). The X-Men title may refer to the superhero team itself, the eponymous comic series, or the broader franchise, which includes various solo titles and team books, such as the New Mutants, Excalibur, and X-Force.

In the Marvel Universe, mutants are humans born with a genetic trait called the X-gene, which grants them natural superhuman abilities, generally manifesting during puberty.