/BRICS Summit: New Delhi Declaration urges maximum restraint in West Asia, backs Palestinian statehood, two-state solution

The New Delhi Declaration of BRICS Summit 2026 expressed deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in West Asia and called for the exercise of maximum restraint. The declaration, issued after the 18th BRICS Summit on Saturday (Sep 12), reaffirmed support for a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine within the internationally recognised 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Call for restraint, protection of trade and energy flows

The declaration called for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in this context, while encouraging dialogue and diplomacy towards a long-term understanding for a lasting peace, security and stability in the region. The grouping also stressed the need to work together to maintain the "smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy", in accordance with applicable international law.

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Two-state solution and Palestine's UN membership

BRICS reaffirmed that a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be achieved by peaceful means, and that it depends on the fulfilment of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the rights to self-determination and return. BRICS affirmed the need for representation of Palestine in international organisations, including multilateral financial institutions, and access to their resources. It reaffirmed support for the State of Palestine's full membership in the UN.

The two-state solution includes Palestinian state within the 1967 borders — comprising the Gaza Strip and the West Bank — to achieve the vision of two states living side by side in peace and security, said the declaration.

Firm opposition to displacement from Gaza

The grouping expressed "firm opposition to the forced displacement, temporary or permanent, under any pretext" of any of the Palestinian population from the Occupied Palestinian Territory, as well as to any geographic or demographic changes to the territory of the Gaza Strip. It reiterated that international law and international judicial bodies demand the end of the illegal occupation and the immediate cessation of all practices that undermine legal norms and obstruct a just and lasting peace.

Starvation as a method of warfare condemned

BRICS expressed grave concern about the humanitarian situation in Gaza. It specifically named "the use of starvation as a method of warfare", attacks targeting civilians and civilian objects including healthcare facilities, and the unlawful obstruction of humanitarian access. It condemned attempts to politicise or militarise humanitarian assistance, while noting Israel's legal obligation to ensure the provision of humanitarian aid in Gaza.

The leaders asserted support for UNRWA and stressed the need to fully respect the mandate bestowed on it by the UN General Assembly to provide basic services to Palestine refugees across its five fields of operations.

Lebanon: Call on Israel to withdraw

The declaration welcomed the ceasefire in Lebanon and called on all parties to strictly adhere to its terms and fully implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701. It condemns the continued violations of the ceasefire and of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and calls on Israel to respect the terms agreed with the Lebanese government and to withdraw its occupying forces from all Lebanese territories in which they remain.

No unilateral changes in Jerusalem

BRICS rejected any unilateral measures that seek to alter the legal and historical status of occupied Jerusalem. It urged full respect for the sanctity of all religious sites and holy places in the city, and for the rights of all to access and observe their religious rites without hindrance.