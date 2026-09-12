/Rohit Roy takes a dig at television industry; calls it a ‘dustbin medium’

Rohit Roy, known for his popular roles in television and films such asSwabhimaanandFashion, recently took a dig at the television industry and shared his candid views on the two mediums. While appearing on a podcast, the actor also described television as a “dustbin medium.”

Rohit Roy calls TV a dustbin medium

Speaking on theKindle Cast YouTube channel,Rohit Roy spoke about how the television industry has changed over the years and pointed out that many television serials now seem to follow the same formula, with similar concepts and storylines being repeated. Roy said, “This question has been asked of me several times, and I sometimes feel that I shouldn’t come across as ungrateful. But television is a dustbin medium.”

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He continued, “You watch it today, and it’s like yesterday’s newspaper. Tomorrow, you will forget about it. So, in India, unfortunately, with the amount of content being created, and the same kind of content being created, there’s hardly any creativity.”

Before gaining stardom in the film industry, Roy had also worked in TV and spoken about his career. He claimed that, unlike Swabhimaan, many of the shows he has acted in have been forgotten. Roy was asked to share his thoughts on the caste system in Bollywood. The actor replied, “Quite honestly, television actors don’t have the carriage that film actors have. You see the public appearance of a film actor; you see the carriage with which they come out, especially if they are a star.”

“Of course, everybody puts on a front. But that front is graceful, dignified, stylish and cool. See a gathering of television actors and look at the way they behave. You’ll get your answer. You have to conduct yourself with a certain amount of grace and dignity. You can’t do hoo-ha or make stupid comments because you know the paparazzi are there. Look at the kind of clothing, too,” Roy said, sharing his views on how television actors present themselves in public.

Rohit Roy on TV actors' revealing outfits

In the podcast, Roy also commented on TV actors' revealing outfits. While comparing the way TV and film personalities dress, Rohit stated, “Look at the kind of clothing. It’s not like film stars don’t wear revealing clothes, but there is a certain style to it. I don’t know the name of this particular lady who is rampant all over social media, but she hardly wears anything. So why are you… You are going to treat them badly.”

About Rohit Roy

Rohit Bose Roy is a well-known Indian actor, director, and television host known for his work in Hindi television and Bollywood cinema. He is the younger brother of Ronit Roy. He got his breakthrough in the iconic Doordarshan daily soap Swabhimaan, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, and later appeared in several shows, including Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kkusum, Bhabhi, and Viraasat.