/13 new restaurants in Mumbai to experience in 2026

Mumbai has a surging scene in the food and beverage space. A range of new restaurants, new menus, and revamped interiors await diners in the city. Here is a concise list of recommendations of some new places you need to add to your list for 2026.

Luna Et Sol

With interiors like a chalet from Switzerland and some of the best fondue and raclette the city has to offer, a dinner at Luna Et Sol sparks pure wonder. Spanning from immersive interiors to unique projections screened on the ceiling, Luna Et Sol showcases dusk, night and a meteor shower. This setting is perfect for a date night. The cocktails are a live performance on the table and are themed planets of the solar system. This is yet another hit by Prasuk Jain hospitality.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Ziya

Located on the first floor of The Oberoi, Ziya promises one of the best tasting menu experiences in the city. Inspired by different areas of Mumbai and the unique dishes found in each area, Ziya’s menu is the brainchild of Michelin chef Vineet Bhatia. With revamped interiors and a view of the Marine Drive like no other, dining at Ziya is perfect for special occasions. There are also several unique cocktails inspired by India on the menu. The house-made desserts are a pure hit and the service is impeccable.

Nutcracker

The new Nutcracker outpost located at Breach Candy promises a cafe experience like no other. With a unique range of matchas to the limon linguini pasta, there is a lot to look forward to while dining here. Their seven-layered cookie, hummus platter, mushroom on toast and range of burgers is set to make a cafe lunch with your friends a hit.

OOR

OOR is located in the bylanes of Fort and has a South Indian vegetarian menu. Their dishes include rasam vada, benne dosa, masala dosa, pineapple sheera, masala soda and much more. OOR is the brainchild of Panchali Bhatia and most of the dishes carry recipes which were passed generation to generation in her family. The interiors are laid back with some elements of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu you find on the walls here.

Tresind

Tresind recently launched a new tasting menu to showcase the best of India in a modern fusion dining format. The menu also spotlights unique ingredients from parts of India. Some elements of the tasting menu are still the same - be it the Khichidi of India or the coffee pebbles at the end. Chef Sarfaraz Ahmed does magic on a plate all over again. This is the perfect restaurant for an engaging family meal to get everyone excited on the table.

SOBO Twenty

Located at the Intercontinental at Marine Drive, SOBO Twenty showcases the best of Franco-European food. Spanning from unique instruments hanging on the walls to their sundried tomato and pesto pizette, SOBO Twenty is an experience to cherish. I truly enjoyed their butternut squash ravioli, SOBO taco, Penne a la vodka, Focaccia and tiramisu. The menu is spectacular, and each dish is mastered by the chefs in the kitchen, bringing pure taste to the table.

Toa66

Toa66 at Churchgate has an interesting vegetarian-only Thai tasting menu. Bringing flavours from Thailand to the Indian palate. While most of their dishes were amazing, these deserve a special spotlight - The Thua Phlu - wing bean salad, Tom Yum wanton soup, Phak Boo Fai Deng - morning glory salad, Khanom Krok - rice pancake with malai and coconut cream deserve a special mention. While there are multiple unique restaurants, this is the only Thai-centric tasting menu in the city.

Dough and Joe

A red interior themed pizzeria hosting coffee raves and matcha parties, Dough and Joe located in Bandra, is a pizza spot like no other. An interesting cafe vibe awaits, the matcha menu is pretty good, and the music is great. They also have outdoor seating which you can enjoy with your friends, and a range of desserts, specifically the tiramisu you can enjoy at the end.

Bang Bang Noodles

Located in Goregaon, Bang Bang Noodles is a sweet treat worth travelling to eat at. They have some amazing hand-rolled noodles, Sichuan flavours, sodas and wantons. The head chef Rahul, has curated the dishes inspired by Chinatowns across the world and showcased some of the best of China at Bang Bang Noodles.

House of Paloma

A chic bar with asian bites located in Bandra. They host unique cocktail programs here spanning from bar takeovers to hosting the top bartenders of the world. Just last month, they hosted Nouvelle Vague from Albania, featured as #28 on the World’s 50 Best Bars list. Their sushis and dimsums are also a winner and I highly recommend going here to enjoy some great interiors and fun vibes.

Dobaara

Dobaara is located in Phoenix Mall in Lower Parel. With a multi cuisine menu and global dishes, Dobaara hosts some of the best food you can find for a simple cafe vibe as well as a great meal. I loved their wafer thin pizzas and sizzlers. I suggest going here for their inspiring cocktail program.

Cafe Allora

Cafe Allora has a corner mall cafe vibe and serves some banging Italian food. From mac and cheese to farmhouse pizzas, there is nothing you don’t get here when it comes to Italian food. Their pesto paneer sandwich won over my heart. They also grow some herbs using hydroponics. The whole meal and restaurant have quite a fun vibe.

JIA