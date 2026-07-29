/Abhijit Dipke reacts to anti-paper leak bill, says reforms alone are not enough

Cockroach Janta Party President Abhijit Dipke responded to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, hinting that reforms alone will not solve it until the intent changes. Dipke's remark came after the legislation was passed through a voice vote amid an opposition walkout. Referring to the fast-track court set up to deal with the cases, Dipke said that the very first hearing was postponed due to the absence of the CBI counsel.

Speaking to the reporter at the Chhatrapati Sambajinagar airport, Dipke said, “There are many reforms in the country, but nothing can be changed without an improvement in the intention of the people." He continued, “The very first hearing of the fast-track court on paper leaks was postponed due to the absence of CBI Council."

The government passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. It modifies the previously existing bill, with fast-track courts, harsher punishment of up to 10 years' prison and penalties of ₹50 lakh. It also empowers the Centre to constitute a Special Task Force spanning multiple states.

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Dipke's statement came as he was visiting home after spending nearly 36 days at Jantar Mantar, where the CJP protest against the alleged NEET paper leak which resulted in the resignation of the Former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. “These students are not terrorists. They are the future of our country. If the future of the country is treated like this, then just as Dharmendra Pradhan had to step down, tomorrow we will go and change the government if it doesn't fall in line,” said Dipke.

He claimed that Dharmendra Pradhan Resigantion will not control the situation. “If they think that Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation will cool down this anger, that’s not true. There is immense anger among the people, and if required, this protest will happen again—and it will be even bigger than the last one."

He warned that public anger was not diminished, despite recent developments. He demanded the government to honour its assurances, threatening further agitation in case of faliure to do so. "The government should behave well now. The blood of students was spilled on the streets on July 20 during the March to Parliament. Wasn't that enough? Even now, students are being troubled. In many states, police are visiting the houses of students and threatening them with arrests," said Dipke as reported by PTI.