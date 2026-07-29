/Iran rejects Oman's Strait of Hormuz plan as US-Saudi strikes hit Iraq

Iran on Wednesday rejected a proposal from Oman for regional joint management of the Strait of Hormuz, pushing for more control. A senior Iranian official said that the plan had no chance of succeeding. Iran and Oman should manage Hormuz between them based on their respective area of control, without the involvement of other powers. Meanwhile, the US and Saudi Arabia carried out joint strikes in Iraq in retalliation for drone attacks on Saudi oil targets, a sharp escalation since last weekend when Trump abruptly suspended bombing operations.

Iran rebuffed Oman's proposal for Hormuz management

A framework to end the war has collapsed over the Strait of Hormuz. Oman had earlier this week proposed a plan for the joint management of the Strait of Hormuz that would allow the payment of voluntary service charges. But an Iranian official said that the proposal was unreasonable. Iran doesn't want a 50-50 arrangement with Oman, though it values Oman as a neighbour.

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“Oman proposed to us the creation of a route in the Strait of Hormuz, with 50 per cent of it located in our territorial waters and 50 per cent in Omani territorial waters. The route for ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz could involve entering through our waters and exiting through Omani territorial waters,” said Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi to a state TV broadcast on Friday. Iran practically wants complete control of inbound and partial control of outbound traffic, and also wants to charge a toll. The US had been urging ships to take the route in the Omani waterways, which was a violation of the framework agreed between the two sides. This led to an escalation as the US and Iran continued attacking each other for 13 days consecutively, until last Friday.

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US and Saudi Arabia jointly attacked Iraq

Washington and Riyadh launched a joint operation in Iraq against Iran-backed armed groups. The US CENTCOM said early Wednesday that it had carried out a joint airstrike at an Iran-backed militia, responsible for attacks on US bases and Saudi oil infrastructure. The Iran-backed militia, Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces, is a powerful paramilitary ​group and part of the formal Iraqi security forces. The PMF said that at least 20 members were killed while 32 others were wounded in the US-Saudi strikes. In a statement, the PMF condemned the attacks, calling them a "dangerous escalation". The Islamic Resistance of Iraq has denied the claims of the Kingdom that the paramilitary group targeted petroleum infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and called it “fabrication”, and warned of a harsh response. Iran's foreign ministry on Wednesday condemned US-Saudi strikes in Iraq, calling them a "gross violation" of the UN Charter and international law. Iran accused the US and Israel of expanding the war in the region.