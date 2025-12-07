/Salman Khan honors Dharmendra's legacy on Bigg Boss 19 finale, gets teary-eyed

Salman Khan had an emotional moment at the Bigg Boss season 19 finale when he paid tribute to veteran actor Dharmendra. It was an emotional moment when Khan got teary-eyed while talking about the acting legend and the great man he was.
Dharmendra, the He-man of Hindi cinema, passed away on Nov 24.
Salman Khan had an emotional moment at the Bigg Boss season 19 finale when he paid tribute to veteran actor Dharmendra. It was an emotional moment when Khan got teary-eyed while talking about the acting legend and the great man he was.